Red Bluff Rotary Club supports student literacy with dictionaries
Members and friends of Red Bluff Rotary prepare hundreds of illustrated MacMillan dictionaries to be presented in the spring to students in every third grade classroom in Tehama County. The annual project is funded entirely by Tehama County's three Rotary Clubs - Red Bluff, Red Bluff Sunrise and Corning.
