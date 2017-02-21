Red Bluff man drowns after canoe overturns
The body of a man who drowned Friday night while trying to canoe to his residence near the Sacramento River, was located Sunday afternoon. Tehama County sheriff's deputies responded to the area of Jellys Ferry Road at Saron Fruit Colony Road at 11:39 p.m. Friday after voices were heard yelling for help.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.
Add your comments below
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corrupt Shasta Family Court (Nov '09)
|10 hr
|sickntired of the...
|29
|2 NorCal brothel operators arrested in raids (Sep '10)
|20 hr
|tewpeigh
|59
|Sherri Papini found alive
|Feb 19
|Scorp
|11
|Police Logs: Jan. 18, 1017
|Feb 15
|carly
|1
|Matthew Graham, father of Ember Graham, the mis... (Jul '15)
|Jan 23
|Wondering
|2
|Letter to Editor: Candidate not a good choice (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|Dawn
|26
|Wives of CHP officers file suit against agency ... (Apr '14)
|Jan '17
|Toddsmith1586
|2
Find what you want!
Search Red Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC