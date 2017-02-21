Red Bluff man drowns after canoe over...

Red Bluff man drowns after canoe overturns

The body of a man who drowned Friday night while trying to canoe to his residence near the Sacramento River, was located Sunday afternoon. Tehama County sheriff's deputies responded to the area of Jellys Ferry Road at Saron Fruit Colony Road at 11:39 p.m. Friday after voices were heard yelling for help.

