Red Bluff Kiwanis Texas hold a em poker fundraiser set for Feb. 25

The Red Bluff Kiwanis will holds its fifth annual Cards 4 Kids Texas hold 'em poker tournament fundraiser 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Red Bluff Community Center, 1500 S. Jackson St., with check-in at 4:30 p.m. Cost is $65 in advance by calling Cody at 966-7975 or writing to cody4ins@gmail.com or $75 at the door if space is available - limit of 63 players. Re-buys are available for $20.

