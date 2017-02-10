Red Bluff Higha s Dotson voted Gentleman of the Year
The candidates for Red Bluff High School Gentleman of the Year, held Jan. 28, are pictured, from left, Gabriel Crooks, Kai Cardillo, Wesley Clawson, Nero Dotson, Dominic Bazinni and Cameron Ortega. The winner was Dotson.
