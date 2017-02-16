Red Bluff goes orange for teen dating violence awareness

Freshmen Karli Rainwater, Dylan Sides and Kyla Austin wear orange and dress up in props for a photo booth Tuesday at Red Bluff High School in support of Love and Respect Week. Throughout the week, the high school has been hosting various activities and special themed days as part of “Love Equals Respect Week” that is part of an Alternatives To Violence project to raise awareness and, through it, prevention of teen dating violence.

