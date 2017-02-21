Red Bluff Garden Club: Never, ever gi...

Red Bluff Garden Club: Never, ever give up

Tommy, my tortoise , is still in hibernation, snug in his box, waiting to wake up sometime in March. The eagles who have been working on their nest for days are now settled in, one perched in the tree and one on the nest, waiting for their eggs to hatch.

