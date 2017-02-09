Red Bluff Garden Club: Gardeners gather in Anderson
Matthew Songmaker and Eric Hall playing at the California Garden Clubs, Inc. Winter Board Meeting at the Gaia Hotel in Anderson. What do table setting flower shows, salvias, bugs, figs, honey bees, soil surveys, fashion shows, Tehama County wildflowers and bluegrass music have in common? They are all things 116 California Garden Club Members - and 3 from Nevada - learned about and saw at the California Garden Clubs, Inc.'s 2017 Winter Board Meeting at the Gaia Hotel Gaia Hotel in Anderson this past week.
