Red Bluff Elks hosts annual crab feed

Red Bluff >> Lines were long and the Red Bluff Elks Lodge parking lot was nearly filled to capacity by 6 p.m. Saturday for the annual crab feed, a tradition that has been going on for about 50 years. For some attendees the crab feed is a tradition to celebrate birthdays while others come to support the various activities the lodge does in the community throughout the year.

