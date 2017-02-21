Red Bluff Elks hosts annual crab feed

Red Bluff >> Lines were long and the Red Bluff Elks Lodge parking lot was nearly filled to capacity by 6 p.m. Saturday for the annual crab feed, a tradition that has been going on for about 50 years. For some attendees the crab feed is a tradition to celebrate birthdays while others come to support the various activities the lodge does in the community throughout the year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.