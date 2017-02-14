Red Bluff Chamber: Learn how to price your products and services

The Red Bluff-Tehama County Chamber's free Quarterly Business Training in March will be Pricing Your Products & Services To Maximize Profit, scheduled for 9-11 a.m. Thursday, March 9, at Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 2810 Main St. Red Bluff. Too many business owners do not understand how to price their products and services.

