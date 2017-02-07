RBUHS grad, professor receives prestigious award

California State University San Marcos psychology professor Keith Trujillo, a 1974 graduate of Red Bluff Union High School, has been recognized with the prestigious 2017 Wang Family Excellence Award in the category of Social and Behavioral Sciences and Public Service. The annual Wang Family Excellence Award recognizes four outstanding faculty members and one outstanding staff member from the California State University system who, through extraordinary commitment and dedication, have distinguished themselves by exemplary contributions and achievements.

