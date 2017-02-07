RBUHS grad, professor receives prestigious award
California State University San Marcos psychology professor Keith Trujillo, a 1974 graduate of Red Bluff Union High School, has been recognized with the prestigious 2017 Wang Family Excellence Award in the category of Social and Behavioral Sciences and Public Service. The annual Wang Family Excellence Award recognizes four outstanding faculty members and one outstanding staff member from the California State University system who, through extraordinary commitment and dedication, have distinguished themselves by exemplary contributions and achievements.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matthew Graham, father of Ember Graham, the mis... (Jul '15)
|Jan 23
|Wondering
|2
|Letter to Editor: Candidate not a good choice (Mar '10)
|Jan 19
|Dawn
|26
|Wives of CHP officers file suit against agency ... (Apr '14)
|Jan 16
|Toddsmith1586
|2
|Sherri Papini found alive
|Jan '17
|Southernpride
|10
|Letter to Editor: Desperate campaign (May '10)
|Jan '17
|A cop who knows
|44
|where to find christmas dinners
|Dec '16
|Rosie
|1
|Review: Bob's Red Bluff Transmission (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|Joe OKeefe
|11
Find what you want!
Search Red Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC