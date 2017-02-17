Rainfall, water releases extend flood conditions in Tehama County
Water pours out of the drains at the Red Bluff River Park Friday as rainfall beings to flood some areas of the park. Red Bluff >> Rainfall is forecast to continue through Tuesday and is expected to bring renewed rises to the Sacramento River including area creeks and rivers, according to the National Weather Service, Sacramento, with the greatest rises forecast to occur Monday.
