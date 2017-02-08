Rainfall, dam water releases may caus...

Rainfall, dam water releases may cause flooding in Tehama County

Heather Hoelscher - Daily NewsThe Sacramento River water levels increases due to the Bureau of Reclamation incrementally increased releases below Kewick Dam from 26,000 cubic feet per second to 36,000 Monday causing the Red Bluff City Park to flood Tuesday afternoon . Red Bluff >> Tehama County Public Works Director Gary Antone gave an update Tuesday on road closures, flooding and other storm related information including water levels for the Sacramento River and levees within county jurisdiction caused by recent rainfall.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Tehama County was issued at February 09 at 9:29AM PST

