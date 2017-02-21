Program ready to help with household hazardous waste
Soon, many households will be doing their annual spring cleaning and the Tehama County Solid Waste Management Agency is reminding residents about proper disposal of common household products such as paint, engine oil, pesticides and herbicides, fluorescent lights, batteries and 1 lb. propane cylinders, just to name a few.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10)
|Feb 23
|randy
|3
|Corrupt Shasta Family Court (Nov '09)
|Feb 21
|sickntired of the...
|29
|2 NorCal brothel operators arrested in raids (Sep '10)
|Feb 21
|tewpeigh
|59
|Sherri Papini found alive
|Feb 19
|Scorp
|11
|Police Logs: Jan. 18, 1017
|Feb 15
|carly
|1
|Matthew Graham, father of Ember Graham, the mis... (Jul '15)
|Jan '17
|Wondering
|2
|Letter to Editor: Candidate not a good choice (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|Dawn
|26
Find what you want!
Search Red Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC