Police Logs: Feb. 9, 2017

The following information is compiled from Red Bluff Police Department, Red Bluff Fire, Tehama County Sheriff's Department, Corning Police Department, Corning Fire, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol logs. Dawson Randall Spencer: 18, of Los Molinos was arrested Tuesday at Los Molinos High School and booked into Tehama County Jail on the charge of receiving stolen property.

