Police Logs: Feb. 3, 2017

The following information is compiled from Red Bluff Police Department, Red Bluff Fire, Tehama County Sheriff's Department, Corning Police Department, Corning Fire, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol logs. Jose Luis Ramirez: 32, of Corning was arrested Wednesday on 99W north of Gallagher and booked into Tehama County Jail on the charges of battery, false personation, DUI: alcohol or drugs, possession of a controlled substance and vandalism.

