Police logs: Feb. 28, 2017

The following information is compiled from Red Bluff Police Department, Red Bluff Fire, Tehama County Sheriff's Department, Corning Police Department, Corning Fire, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol logs. Darea Darcell Correia: 25, of Red Bluff was arrested and booked into the Tehama County Jail Friday on the charges of cruelty to a child by endangering health and forging or altering a vehicle registration.

