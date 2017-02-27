Police Logs: Feb. 25, 2017

The following information is compiled from Red Bluff Police Department, Red Bluff Fire, Tehama County Sheriff's Department, Corning Police Department, Corning Fire, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol logs. Tiffany Lee Price: 49, of Corning was arrested Thursday in the 200 block of Rio Bravo Court and booked into Tehama County Jail on the charge of maliciously setting fire to property.

