Police logs: Feb. 21, 2017

The following information is compiled from Red Bluff Police Department, Red Bluff Fire, Tehama County Sheriff's Department, Corning Police Department, Corning Fire, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol logs. Charles Casey Paul: 38, was arrested and booked into Tehama County Jail Friday on felony charges of possessing a controlled substance for sale and evading a police officer with disregard for safety.

