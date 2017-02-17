Police Logs: Feb. 17, 2017
The following information is compiled from Red Bluff Police Department, Red Bluff Fire, Tehama County Sheriff's Department, Corning Police Department, Corning Fire, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol logs. Anthony Lacey Paul Odell: 38, of Red Bluff was arrested Wednesday in the 100 block of Sale Lane and booked into Tehama County Jail on the charge of inflicting corporal injury on spouse or cohabitant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 NorCal brothel operators arrested in raids (Sep '10)
|18 hr
|Just a mom
|58
|Police Logs: Jan. 18, 1017
|Wed
|carly
|1
|Matthew Graham, father of Ember Graham, the mis... (Jul '15)
|Jan 23
|Wondering
|2
|Letter to Editor: Candidate not a good choice (Mar '10)
|Jan 19
|Dawn
|26
|Wives of CHP officers file suit against agency ... (Apr '14)
|Jan '17
|Toddsmith1586
|2
|Sherri Papini found alive
|Jan '17
|Southernpride
|10
|Letter to Editor: Desperate campaign (May '10)
|Jan '17
|A cop who knows
|44
Find what you want!
Search Red Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC