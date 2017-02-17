Police Logs: Feb. 17, 2017

The following information is compiled from Red Bluff Police Department, Red Bluff Fire, Tehama County Sheriff's Department, Corning Police Department, Corning Fire, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol logs. Anthony Lacey Paul Odell: 38, of Red Bluff was arrested Wednesday in the 100 block of Sale Lane and booked into Tehama County Jail on the charge of inflicting corporal injury on spouse or cohabitant.

