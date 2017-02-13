Police Logs: Feb. 11, 2017

The following information is compiled from Red Bluff Police Department, Red Bluff Fire, Tehama County Sheriff's Department, Corning Police Department, Corning Fire, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol logs. Donovan James Coleman: 21, of Gerber was arrested Friday morning at AM/PM on Main Street and booked into Tehama County Jail on the charges of buying or receiving stolen equipment and possession of burglary tools after being stopped with a stolen vehicle.

