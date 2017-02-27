Parkers named Round-Up Parade grand marshals
The Red Bluff-Tehama County Chamber of Commerce Round-Up Committee is proud to announce Clay and Lilly Parker as this year's Red Bluff Round-up Parade Grand Marshals. The Parkers have been involved in the community their whole adult lives.
