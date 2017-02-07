Man rescued Friday night at Paskenta Road Red Bank Creek crossing

Red Bluff >> A man was rescued by emergency personnel on Friday evening after his vehicle became stuck in the Paskenta Road crossing of Red Bank Creek just west of Red Bluff city limits. A call for a water rescued at Paskenta Road was received just before 5:30 p.m. Friday with Tehama County Sheriff's Department and Cal Fire responding to the incident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.