Lassen View Elementary School on soft lock down due to loose parolee in the area
Los Molinos >> Lassen View Elementary School began a soft, or code yellow, lock down Wednesday as an extra precaution with reports of a high-risk sex offender, who cut off his ankle monitor Monday, loose in Red Bluff or surrounding areas. During a soft lock down classroom doors are locked and adults are present with children while they are outside and in the halls, said Superintendent Jerry Walker.
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 NorCal brothel operators arrested in raids (Sep '10)
|18 hr
|Just a mom
|58
|Police Logs: Jan. 18, 1017
|Wed
|carly
|1
|Matthew Graham, father of Ember Graham, the mis... (Jul '15)
|Jan 23
|Wondering
|2
|Letter to Editor: Candidate not a good choice (Mar '10)
|Jan 19
|Dawn
|26
|Wives of CHP officers file suit against agency ... (Apr '14)
|Jan '17
|Toddsmith1586
|2
|Sherri Papini found alive
|Jan '17
|Southernpride
|10
|Letter to Editor: Desperate campaign (May '10)
|Jan '17
|A cop who knows
|44
