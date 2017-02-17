Lassen View Elementary School on soft...

Lassen View Elementary School on soft lock down due to loose parolee in the area

Los Molinos >> Lassen View Elementary School began a soft, or code yellow, lock down Wednesday as an extra precaution with reports of a high-risk sex offender, who cut off his ankle monitor Monday, loose in Red Bluff or surrounding areas. During a soft lock down classroom doors are locked and adults are present with children while they are outside and in the halls, said Superintendent Jerry Walker.

