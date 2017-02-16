LaMalfa representative to speak on da...

LaMalfa representative to speak on dam issues

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Red Bluff Daily News

The Tehama County Patriots will welcome Erin Ryan, local representative for Rep. Doug LaMalfa, next week and the public is invited to attend. The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 at the Westside Grange, 20794 Walnut St. in Red Bluff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Red Bluff Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police Logs: Jan. 18, 1017 Wed carly 1
News Matthew Graham, father of Ember Graham, the mis... (Jul '15) Jan 23 Wondering 2
News Letter to Editor: Candidate not a good choice (Mar '10) Jan 19 Dawn 26
Wives of CHP officers file suit against agency ... (Apr '14) Jan '17 Toddsmith1586 2
News Sherri Papini found alive Jan '17 Southernpride 10
News Letter to Editor: Desperate campaign (May '10) Jan '17 A cop who knows 44
where to find christmas dinners Dec '16 Rosie 1
See all Red Bluff Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Red Bluff Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Tehama County was issued at February 17 at 8:41AM PST

Red Bluff Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Red Bluff Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Red Bluff, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,796 • Total comments across all topics: 278,943,381

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC