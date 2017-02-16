LaMalfa representative to speak on dam issues
The Tehama County Patriots will welcome Erin Ryan, local representative for Rep. Doug LaMalfa, next week and the public is invited to attend. The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 at the Westside Grange, 20794 Walnut St. in Red Bluff.
