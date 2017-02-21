LaMalfa answers questions about Oroville Dam in Red Bluff
Red Bluff >> Rep. Doug LaMalfa made himself available for questions Tuesday at the Tehama County Tea Party Patriots meeting at the Westside Grange Hall, where much of the discussion involved the recent emergency situation at the Oroville Dam leading to the evacuation of more than 180,000 people. “We've had quite the week with rainfall and the incident involving the dam's spillway,” LaMalfa said.
