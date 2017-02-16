Joseph Neff: Mr. Trump, build that wall

Contrary to columnist Michael Reagan's Red Bluff Daily News article of Jan. 27, the wall is essential to channel the entrance of drugs to the US and prevent returning money from US drug sales to Mexico. It also ends the porous border passage of undocumented crossers from Mexico and Central America, who burden US citizens with the one third million cost of birth to age 18 education and health care of each of their children born in the US.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.