Joseph Neff: Mr. Trump, build that wall
Contrary to columnist Michael Reagan's Red Bluff Daily News article of Jan. 27, the wall is essential to channel the entrance of drugs to the US and prevent returning money from US drug sales to Mexico. It also ends the porous border passage of undocumented crossers from Mexico and Central America, who burden US citizens with the one third million cost of birth to age 18 education and health care of each of their children born in the US.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police Logs: Jan. 18, 1017
|Wed
|carly
|1
|Matthew Graham, father of Ember Graham, the mis... (Jul '15)
|Jan 23
|Wondering
|2
|Letter to Editor: Candidate not a good choice (Mar '10)
|Jan 19
|Dawn
|26
|Wives of CHP officers file suit against agency ... (Apr '14)
|Jan '17
|Toddsmith1586
|2
|Sherri Papini found alive
|Jan '17
|Southernpride
|10
|Letter to Editor: Desperate campaign (May '10)
|Jan '17
|A cop who knows
|44
|where to find christmas dinners
|Dec '16
|Rosie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Red Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC