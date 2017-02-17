Ishi Archers offers youth training Th...

Ishi Archers offers youth training Thursday evenings

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Red Bluff Daily News

Red Bluff's Ishi Archers are providing archery instruction Thursday nights for young people in the community who are interested in learning and improving their archery skills. Each Thursday at 5 p.m. trained archery instructors from the club are teaching archery skills at the Ron Knight building in the fairgrounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Red Bluff Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2 NorCal brothel operators arrested in raids (Sep '10) 5 hr tewpeigh 59
News Sherri Papini found alive Sun Scorp 11
News Police Logs: Jan. 18, 1017 Feb 15 carly 1
News Matthew Graham, father of Ember Graham, the mis... (Jul '15) Jan 23 Wondering 2
News Letter to Editor: Candidate not a good choice (Mar '10) Jan '17 Dawn 26
Wives of CHP officers file suit against agency ... (Apr '14) Jan '17 Toddsmith1586 2
News Letter to Editor: Desperate campaign (May '10) Jan '17 A cop who knows 44
See all Red Bluff Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Red Bluff Forum Now

Red Bluff Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Red Bluff Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Red Bluff, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,240 • Total comments across all topics: 279,040,110

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC