Ishi Archers offers youth training Thursday evenings
Red Bluff's Ishi Archers are providing archery instruction Thursday nights for young people in the community who are interested in learning and improving their archery skills. Each Thursday at 5 p.m. trained archery instructors from the club are teaching archery skills at the Ron Knight building in the fairgrounds.
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 NorCal brothel operators arrested in raids (Sep '10)
|5 hr
|tewpeigh
|59
|Sherri Papini found alive
|Sun
|Scorp
|11
|Police Logs: Jan. 18, 1017
|Feb 15
|carly
|1
|Matthew Graham, father of Ember Graham, the mis... (Jul '15)
|Jan 23
|Wondering
|2
|Letter to Editor: Candidate not a good choice (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|Dawn
|26
|Wives of CHP officers file suit against agency ... (Apr '14)
|Jan '17
|Toddsmith1586
|2
|Letter to Editor: Desperate campaign (May '10)
|Jan '17
|A cop who knows
|44
