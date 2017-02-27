Homes of Hope dinner supports victims of domestic abuse

Some 80 people gathered at the Red Bluff Community Center on Feb. 4 for an evening of good food, information and inspiration at the annual Winter Dinner fundraiser for the Homes of Hope for Victims in Domestic Abuse. The evening included sharing by co-founders Clyde and Carol Brant and some of the families that Homes of Home has helped in the last few years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.