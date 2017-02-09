Groundwater to be topic of Discovery Center talk
The Sacramento River Discovery Center's Thursday Evening program on groundwater has been postponed until 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 due to excessive amounts of water. The program had been scheduled for Feb. 9 and will be held at the Farm Bureau building, 275 Sale Lane in Red Bluff.
