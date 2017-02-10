Furtado named Artist of the Month

Corning Artist and member of the Red Bluff Art Association Jackie Furtado has been selected as Artist of the Month. You can view her work all of February at the Tehama County Library and at the Corning Wine, Food & Art Festival held in the Rolling Hills Casino Feb. 25. “Jackie is one of those artists that sneak up on you, said President Debby Sipes.

