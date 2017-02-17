Evacuation center opened in Los Molinos Saturday
Los Molinos >> With the recent rains and extra releases of the dam, Tehama County has seen some flooding with the first evacuation center in the county expected to open at 11:30 p.m. today in Los Molinos. According to a press release issued about 10 a.m. today, the Tehama County Sheriff's Department has started evacuations at the Driftwood RV Park in Los Molinos and the American Red Cross will be opening an evacuation center at the Los Molinos High School, 7900 Sherwood Blvd. Due to the weather conditions and expected rainfall, the National Weather Service issued a flood warning for Friday on its website that turned into a flood watch alert for 10 p.m. Sunday through 4 a.m. Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 NorCal brothel operators arrested in raids (Sep '10)
|Fri
|Just a mom
|58
|Police Logs: Jan. 18, 1017
|Feb 15
|carly
|1
|Matthew Graham, father of Ember Graham, the mis... (Jul '15)
|Jan 23
|Wondering
|2
|Letter to Editor: Candidate not a good choice (Mar '10)
|Jan 19
|Dawn
|26
|Wives of CHP officers file suit against agency ... (Apr '14)
|Jan '17
|Toddsmith1586
|2
|Sherri Papini found alive
|Jan '17
|Southernpride
|10
|Letter to Editor: Desperate campaign (May '10)
|Jan '17
|A cop who knows
|44
Find what you want!
Search Red Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC