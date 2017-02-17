Evacuation center opened in Los Molin...

Evacuation center opened in Los Molinos Saturday

8 hrs ago Read more: Red Bluff Daily News

Los Molinos >> With the recent rains and extra releases of the dam, Tehama County has seen some flooding with the first evacuation center in the county expected to open at 11:30 p.m. today in Los Molinos. According to a press release issued about 10 a.m. today, the Tehama County Sheriff's Department has started evacuations at the Driftwood RV Park in Los Molinos and the American Red Cross will be opening an evacuation center at the Los Molinos High School, 7900 Sherwood Blvd. Due to the weather conditions and expected rainfall, the National Weather Service issued a flood warning for Friday on its website that turned into a flood watch alert for 10 p.m. Sunday through 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Tehama County was issued at February 18 at 9:59AM PST

