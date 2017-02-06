Dreyer Babich Buccola Wood Campora, LLP Obtains Jury Verdict in...
Dreyer Babich Buccola Wood Campora, LLP Obtains Jury Verdict in Tehama County against the State of California in 2012 Fatal Truck Collision A Tehama County Superior Court jury has found the Department of Transportation for the State of California liable for creating a dangerous condition that took the life of truck driver Chad Walker and seriously injured his driving partner Jerry Kline. The jury also exonerated Mr. Walker by determining he was not at fault for the fatal collision between his truck and a bridge support column on northbound I-5 at the Sunset Hills overcrossing.
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matthew Graham, father of Ember Graham, the mis... (Jul '15)
|Jan 23
|Wondering
|2
|Letter to Editor: Candidate not a good choice (Mar '10)
|Jan 19
|Dawn
|26
|Wives of CHP officers file suit against agency ... (Apr '14)
|Jan 16
|Toddsmith1586
|2
|Sherri Papini found alive
|Jan '17
|Southernpride
|10
|Letter to Editor: Desperate campaign (May '10)
|Jan '17
|A cop who knows
|44
|where to find christmas dinners
|Dec '16
|Rosie
|1
|Review: Bob's Red Bluff Transmission (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|Joe OKeefe
|11
