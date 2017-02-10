Dam release may cause flooding throug...

Dam release may cause flooding through the weekend

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Red Bluff Daily News

Areas of Red Bluff's River Park are blocked off as water levels are expected to rise once again this weekend causing flooding throughout the park. Red Bluff >> Areas of Red Bluff River Park were blocked off Friday as water levels were expected to rise once again over the weekend causing possible flooding throughout the park, similar to Monday's floods, and other areas within Tehama County due to the increased releases below Keswick Dam in Shasta County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Red Bluff Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Matthew Graham, father of Ember Graham, the mis... (Jul '15) Jan 23 Wondering 2
News Letter to Editor: Candidate not a good choice (Mar '10) Jan 19 Dawn 26
Wives of CHP officers file suit against agency ... (Apr '14) Jan 16 Toddsmith1586 2
News Sherri Papini found alive Jan '17 Southernpride 10
News Letter to Editor: Desperate campaign (May '10) Jan '17 A cop who knows 44
where to find christmas dinners Dec '16 Rosie 1
Review: Bob's Red Bluff Transmission (Sep '10) Dec '16 Joe OKeefe 11
See all Red Bluff Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Red Bluff Forum Now

Red Bluff Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Red Bluff Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Earthquake
 

Red Bluff, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,948 • Total comments across all topics: 278,774,419

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC