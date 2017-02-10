Dam release may cause flooding through the weekend

Areas of Red Bluff's River Park are blocked off as water levels are expected to rise once again this weekend causing flooding throughout the park. Red Bluff >> Areas of Red Bluff River Park were blocked off Friday as water levels were expected to rise once again over the weekend causing possible flooding throughout the park, similar to Monday's floods, and other areas within Tehama County due to the increased releases below Keswick Dam in Shasta County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.