Corning seeks grant for counseling programs
Corning >> The City Council adopted a resolution Tuesday authorizing City Manager Kristina Miller to execute and submit a Proposition 47 program grant agreement proposal for funding programs that will focus on juveniles and their families. On Nov. 18, 2016 the California Board of State and Community Corrections released a Request for Proposals for Proposition 47 Program Grants.
Red Bluff Daily News.
