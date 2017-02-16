Corning approves implementation of license plate readers

Corning >> The City Council authorized the Corning Police Department to implement the automated license plate reader program Tuesday in an attempt to reduce a vehicle theft issue within the city. Recently, the Corning Police Department and other area law enforcement agencies have experienced a dramatic increase in stolen vehicles, from 21 stolen in 2011 to 41 in 2016 in Corning, said Chief Jeremiah Fears.

