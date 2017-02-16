Corning approves implementation of li...

Corning approves implementation of license plate readers

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Red Bluff Daily News

Corning >> The City Council authorized the Corning Police Department to implement the automated license plate reader program Tuesday in an attempt to reduce a vehicle theft issue within the city. Recently, the Corning Police Department and other area law enforcement agencies have experienced a dramatic increase in stolen vehicles, from 21 stolen in 2011 to 41 in 2016 in Corning, said Chief Jeremiah Fears.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Red Bluff Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police Logs: Jan. 18, 1017 Wed carly 1
News Matthew Graham, father of Ember Graham, the mis... (Jul '15) Jan 23 Wondering 2
News Letter to Editor: Candidate not a good choice (Mar '10) Jan 19 Dawn 26
Wives of CHP officers file suit against agency ... (Apr '14) Jan '17 Toddsmith1586 2
News Sherri Papini found alive Jan '17 Southernpride 10
News Letter to Editor: Desperate campaign (May '10) Jan '17 A cop who knows 44
where to find christmas dinners Dec '16 Rosie 1
See all Red Bluff Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Red Bluff Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Tehama County was issued at February 17 at 8:41AM PST

Red Bluff Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Red Bluff Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Red Bluff, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,796 • Total comments across all topics: 278,943,370

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC