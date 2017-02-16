Corning approves implementation of license plate readers
Corning >> The City Council authorized the Corning Police Department to implement the automated license plate reader program Tuesday in an attempt to reduce a vehicle theft issue within the city. Recently, the Corning Police Department and other area law enforcement agencies have experienced a dramatic increase in stolen vehicles, from 21 stolen in 2011 to 41 in 2016 in Corning, said Chief Jeremiah Fears.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police Logs: Jan. 18, 1017
|Wed
|carly
|1
|Matthew Graham, father of Ember Graham, the mis... (Jul '15)
|Jan 23
|Wondering
|2
|Letter to Editor: Candidate not a good choice (Mar '10)
|Jan 19
|Dawn
|26
|Wives of CHP officers file suit against agency ... (Apr '14)
|Jan '17
|Toddsmith1586
|2
|Sherri Papini found alive
|Jan '17
|Southernpride
|10
|Letter to Editor: Desperate campaign (May '10)
|Jan '17
|A cop who knows
|44
|where to find christmas dinners
|Dec '16
|Rosie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Red Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC