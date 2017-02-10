City Council denies new stop sign request under staff recommendation
Red Bluff >> The City Council denied the request Tuesday to install a new stop sign at the intersection of Luning and Second streets under city staff recommendation. City Manager Richard Crabtree said the item was put on the agenda for the possibility of community input on the matter, however no one came to the council meeting to comment.
