Bomb squad called for suspicious devi...

Bomb squad called for suspicious device on Monroe Street

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Red Bluff Daily News

Red Bluff >> The Shasta County bomb Squad was requested to respond about 4 p.m. Tuesday after a suspicious device was located at a residence in the 1000 block of Monroe Street during renovation work, prompting a temporary closure of streets in the Red Bluff neighborhood. The device, described as a cylindrical device with a fuse attached, was found while the owners were pulling off some old siding in a studio unit on their property, said Red Bluff Police Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Red Bluff Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police Logs: Jan. 18, 1017 23 hr carly 1
News Matthew Graham, father of Ember Graham, the mis... (Jul '15) Jan 23 Wondering 2
News Letter to Editor: Candidate not a good choice (Mar '10) Jan 19 Dawn 26
Wives of CHP officers file suit against agency ... (Apr '14) Jan '17 Toddsmith1586 2
News Sherri Papini found alive Jan '17 Southernpride 10
News Letter to Editor: Desperate campaign (May '10) Jan '17 A cop who knows 44
where to find christmas dinners Dec '16 Rosie 1
See all Red Bluff Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Red Bluff Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Tehama County was issued at February 16 at 1:55PM PST

Red Bluff Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Red Bluff Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Red Bluff, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,958 • Total comments across all topics: 278,929,440

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC