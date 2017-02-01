Bill Cornelius: Take a moment to thank a cop
When I was about 15 years old, with three of four buddies I left my home, located on First Street, on a Halloween evening in pursuit of some good clean fun. In what seemed then to be a rite of passage, we were armed with water balloons and maybe six or seven dozen eggs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matthew Graham, father of Ember Graham, the mis... (Jul '15)
|Jan 23
|Wondering
|2
|Letter to Editor: Candidate not a good choice (Mar '10)
|Jan 19
|Dawn
|26
|Wives of CHP officers file suit against agency ... (Apr '14)
|Jan 16
|Toddsmith1586
|2
|Sherri Papini found alive
|Jan 5
|Southernpride
|10
|Letter to Editor: Desperate campaign (May '10)
|Jan '17
|A cop who knows
|44
|where to find christmas dinners
|Dec '16
|Rosie
|1
|Review: Bob's Red Bluff Transmission (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|Joe OKeefe
|11
Find what you want!
Search Red Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC