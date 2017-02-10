100 years ago...The News first in the field

Through the enterprise of The Daily News the people of Red Bluff were told of the breaking of the relations between the United States and Germany Saturday afternoon. Within twenty minutes after the news was flashed over the wires by the Pacific News Bureau from San Francisco, this paper had an extra on the streets, giving a detailed account covering the essential features of the grave affairs of the nation, which took place in Washington.

