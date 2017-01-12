Vineyard Christian Fellowshipa s Lorda s Table lunch program to end,...
The Lord's Table Vineyard Church servers, cooks and security guard who make the lunches a reality are pictured, from left, Liz Hoover, Sherry Johnson, Dondi Russ, Jackie Howard and Patti Stevens. Red Bluff >> The Red Bluff Vineyard Christian Fellowship Lord's Table lunch program will be ending on Jan. 31, with the church hoping to host programs in the future to better serve those in need.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sherri Papini found alive
|Jan 5
|Southernpride
|10
|Letter to Editor: Desperate campaign (May '10)
|Jan 1
|A cop who knows
|44
|where to find christmas dinners
|Dec 24
|Rosie
|1
|Review: Bob's Red Bluff Transmission (Sep '10)
|Dec 23
|Joe OKeefe
|11
|Letter to Editor: Candidate not a good choice (Mar '10)
|Dec 21
|DTalluto
|25
|Where to find cocaine in redding
|Dec 21
|Jack Morris
|3
|GangStalking and psychological Harassment (Jul '14)
|Dec 20
|steve530
|13
Find what you want!
Search Red Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC