Vineyard Christian Fellowshipa s Lorda s Table lunch program to end,...

The Lord's Table Vineyard Church servers, cooks and security guard who make the lunches a reality are pictured, from left, Liz Hoover, Sherry Johnson, Dondi Russ, Jackie Howard and Patti Stevens. Red Bluff >> The Red Bluff Vineyard Christian Fellowship Lord's Table lunch program will be ending on Jan. 31, with the church hoping to host programs in the future to better serve those in need.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.