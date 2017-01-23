Unemployment rates increase slightly in December
Red Bluff >> Tehama County's unemployment rate increased by 0.5 percent in December to 6.9 percent, according to data released Friday by the California Employment Development Department. In December there were 24,540 people in the labor work force in the county.
