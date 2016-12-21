Top 10 stories of the year

Nearly three and a half years after the February 2013 murder of 14-year-old Marysa Nichols, family, friends and community members gathered in July to watch a sentence of 25 years to life with possibility of parole handed down to Quentin Ray Bealer, 42. Judge Delbert Oros presided over the nine-week trial in Sacramento where Bealer was found guilty on June 15 of first degree murder. He was charged with the murder of Nichols, the Red Bluff teen who went missing Feb. 26, 2013, with her body later found about a half mile from Red Bluff High School on Feb. 28, 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.