Tehama County Sheriffa s Reserve Deputy retires after 41 years

Tehama County Sheriff's Reserve Deputy retires after 41 years

Daily NewsKathy Hausman presents Al Blomquist with a plaque that has pictures for each letter of his last name at his retirement party Wednesday after almost 41 years as a Tehama County Sheriff's Department Reserve Deputy. The plaque was a collaborative effort between Hausman and her sister Brenda Yancy of Spelltacular Photos.

