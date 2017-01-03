Tehama County Jobs Development Commit...

Tehama County Jobs Development Committee sets 2017 priorities

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Red Bluff Daily News

Red Bluff >> The newly established Tehama County Jobs Development Standing Committee spent its first meeting Thursday night learning what has been done regarding economic development in 2016 and setting goals for the year ahead. Top priorities included staff working on an economic development strategy plan, figuring out what a business retention plan might look like and creating quarterly newsletters to keep residents and prospective businesses apprised of what is going on in Tehama County economic development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Red Bluff Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sherri Papini found alive Thu Southernpride 10
News Letter to Editor: Desperate campaign (May '10) Jan 1 A cop who knows 44
where to find christmas dinners Dec 24 Rosie 1
Review: Bob's Red Bluff Transmission (Sep '10) Dec 23 Joe OKeefe 11
News Letter to Editor: Candidate not a good choice (Mar '10) Dec 21 DTalluto 25
Where to find cocaine in redding Dec 21 Jack Morris 3
GangStalking and psychological Harassment (Jul '14) Dec 20 steve530 13
See all Red Bluff Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Red Bluff Forum Now

Red Bluff Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Red Bluff Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Red Bluff, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,218 • Total comments across all topics: 277,698,703

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC