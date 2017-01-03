Tehama County Jobs Development Committee sets 2017 priorities

Red Bluff >> The newly established Tehama County Jobs Development Standing Committee spent its first meeting Thursday night learning what has been done regarding economic development in 2016 and setting goals for the year ahead. Top priorities included staff working on an economic development strategy plan, figuring out what a business retention plan might look like and creating quarterly newsletters to keep residents and prospective businesses apprised of what is going on in Tehama County economic development.

