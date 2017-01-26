Tehama Concert Series presents Massenkoff Russian Folk Festival
The Massenkoff Russian Folk Festival is scheduled to perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 at Red Bluff's State Theatre, with the box office opening at 6:30 p.m., as part of the Tehama Concert Series. This is a rare opportunity to enjoy an authentic look into the culture of Russian folk song and dance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matthew Graham, father of Ember Graham, the mis... (Jul '15)
|Jan 23
|Wondering
|2
|Letter to Editor: Candidate not a good choice (Mar '10)
|Jan 19
|Dawn
|26
|Wives of CHP officers file suit against agency ... (Apr '14)
|Jan 16
|Toddsmith1586
|2
|Sherri Papini found alive
|Jan 5
|Southernpride
|10
|Letter to Editor: Desperate campaign (May '10)
|Jan 1
|A cop who knows
|44
|where to find christmas dinners
|Dec '16
|Rosie
|1
|Review: Bob's Red Bluff Transmission (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|Joe OKeefe
|11
Find what you want!
Search Red Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC