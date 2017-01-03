TaxAide program in Tehama County preparing for upcoming season
Tehama County Tax-Aide will begin accepting telephone calls on Jan. 30 for the purpose of scheduling appointments for free tax preparation, at 727-8298. Most of last year's customers will be receiving a reminder post card courtesy of the Rotary Club of Red Bluff and volunteer counselors will assist with taxes.
