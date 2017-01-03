Storm weather downs trees, flood watch through Wednesday
Red Bluff >> Storm predictions that prompted the National Weather Service to issued a flood watch through Wednesday brought several incidents of road hazards in just the first day of the storm Saturday. The morning saw reports of a downed tree blocking the entire roadway on Pine Creek Road at Montecito Road as early as 9:45 a.m. with a Tehama County Public Works crew arriving on scene about 9:50 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
