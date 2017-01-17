St. Elizabetha s Auxiliarya s crab fe...

St. Elizabetha s Auxiliarya s crab feed set for Saturday

Red Bluff >> The ninth annual all-you-can-eat community crab feed hosted by the St. Elizabeth Community Hospital's Auxiliary volunteers and Red Bluff Soroptimists women's organization, along with the help from local schools and businesses, is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday at the Community Center, 1800 S. Jackson St. The event, which goes until 9 p.m., will have an abundance of Dungeness crab, clam chowder, sourdough rolls and butter, a green salad and dessert and coffee. There will be a no host beer and wine bar available.

