St. Elizabetha s Auxiliarya s crab feed set for Saturday
Red Bluff >> The ninth annual all-you-can-eat community crab feed hosted by the St. Elizabeth Community Hospital's Auxiliary volunteers and Red Bluff Soroptimists women's organization, along with the help from local schools and businesses, is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday at the Community Center, 1800 S. Jackson St. The event, which goes until 9 p.m., will have an abundance of Dungeness crab, clam chowder, sourdough rolls and butter, a green salad and dessert and coffee. There will be a no host beer and wine bar available.
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letter to Editor: Candidate not a good choice (Mar '10)
|Jan 19
|Dawn
|26
|Wives of CHP officers file suit against agency ... (Apr '14)
|Jan 16
|Toddsmith1586
|2
|Sherri Papini found alive
|Jan 5
|Southernpride
|10
|Letter to Editor: Desperate campaign (May '10)
|Jan 1
|A cop who knows
|44
|where to find christmas dinners
|Dec 24
|Rosie
|1
|Review: Bob's Red Bluff Transmission (Sep '10)
|Dec 23
|Joe OKeefe
|11
|Where to find cocaine in redding
|Dec '16
|Jack Morris
|3
