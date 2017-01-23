St. Elizabeth Community Hospital Auxiliary crab feed packs Red Bluff Community Center

A volunteer puts out bread at the ninth annual Crab Feed put on by St. Elizabeth Community Hospital Auxiliary on Saturday in collaboration with Soroptimist International of Red Bluff at the Red Bluff Community Center. Red Bluff >> The St. Elizabeth Community Hospital Auxiliary teamed up with the Soroptimist International of Red Bluff to put on the ninth annual crab feed Saturday at the Red Bluff Community Center.

