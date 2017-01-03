Spring Bazaar to benefit veterans, youth
An equine assisted therapy provider catering to veterans at-risk youth will be hosting a Spring Bazaar fundraiser 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Veterans Memorial Hall in Red Bluff. The event will be a large community estate sale and include gift baskets and gift certificates from the community.
